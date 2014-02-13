Take This Simple Test To Find Out If You're A Speed Reader

Speed reading is an incredibly useful skill, no matter your profession.

If you think you have a leg up on the rest of the population, check out a new test from Staples’ eReader Research Center that tells you how many words you actually read per minute.

Simply read a short passage, and then answer three questions that test your comprehension before you see the results. The test even compares your score to the average reading rate of everyone from a 3rd grade student to a bona fide speed reader, and then tells you how long it would take for you to read the world’s classic novels.

Click the image below to take the test.

