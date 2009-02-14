Speed Racer-Helming Wachowski Brothers To Reboot (Ruin?) "Superman"

- Will the Speed Racer-helming Wachowskis create a trippy new Superman? Hope not. (AICN)
- Paul Blart himself Kevin James will star in The Zookeeper about a lonely zookeeper who gets help finding love from the animals. Seriously. (Variety)
- Men in Black writer Ed Solomon becomes latest scribe to take a stab at the Ben Stiller/Tom Cruise-starrer Hardy Men about the grown-up brother detectives. (THR)
- Robert Ludlum-lovers Universal are negotiating rights to another book by the Bourne trilogy writer (Variety)
- The latest toy to become a movie? Stretch Armstrong. Bruce Almighty’s Steve Oedekirk is writing the script. No word on the Nerf ball biopic studios have also been eyeing. (Variety)
- DreamWorks is back in the saddle hiring David Ayer to pen Deep Sea Cowboys (THR)
- Universal drops seven figures to buy script for movie starring Jonah Hill, Jason Schwartzman and one of SNL’s Lonely Island guys. (Variety)
- LA Confidential director Curtis Hanson is in talks to helm the cloning thriller Gemini Man. Get it? (Variety)
- CBS Films signs Keri Russell to costar with Brendan Fraser and Harrison Ford in an upcoming drama, the first film for the fledgling studio (Variety)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.