8 powerful speeches from Martin Luther King Jr. that aren’t ‘I Have a Dream’

- Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.
- But he gave numerous other moving talks during his years of activism.
- His final speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” is also famous for being strangely prophetic.
In honor of Martin Luther King Day on January 17, here are some of King’s inspirational words that you may have missed in history class.
“Now let us go out to stick together and stay with this thing until the end,” King said in the speech. “Now it means sacrificing, yes, it means sacrificing at points. But there are some things that we’ve got to learn to sacrifice for. And we’ve got to come to the point that we are determined not to accept a lot of things that we have been accepting in the past.”
The speech catapulted the reverend into the national spotlight and made him one of the front-runners in the Civil Rights Movement.
“But I say to you, my friends, as I move to my conclusion, there are certain things in our nation and in the world which I am proud to be maladjusted and which I hope all men of good-will will be maladjusted until the good societies realize,” he said in the speech. “I say very honestly that I never intend to become adjusted to segregation and discrimination.”
Here’s a snippet of his acceptance speech:
“I must ask why this prize is awarded to a movement which is beleaguered and committed to unrelenting struggle, and to a movement which has not yet won the very peace and brotherhood which is the essence of the Nobel Prize,” King said. “After contemplation, I conclude that this award, which I receive on behalf of that movement, is a profound recognition that nonviolence is the answer to the crucial political and moral questions of our time: the need for man to overcome oppression and violence without resorting to violence and oppression.”
At the end of his speech, he called peace “more precious than diamonds or silver or gold.”
At the end of the speech, King used a call-and-response technique that made this speech truly iconic.
“How long? Not long, because no lie can live forever. How long? Not long, you shall reap what you sow. How long? Not long … How long? Not long, because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” King said.
“We are taking the black young men who had been crippled by our society and sending them 8,000 miles (12,875km) away to guarantee liberties in Southeast Asia which they had not found in Southwest Georgia and East Harlem,” he said the speech.
“One America is beautiful for situation … millions of young people grow up in the sunlight of opportunity,” he says in the speech. “But tragically and unfortunately, there is another America. This other America has a daily ugliness about it that constantly transforms the ebullience of hope into the fatigue of despair … They find themselves perishing on a lonely island of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of material prosperity.”
“For those who are telling me to keep my mouth shut, I can’t do that,” he said at the end of his speech. “I’m against segregation at lunch counters, and I’m not going to segregate my moral concerns. And we must know on some positions, cowardice asks the question, ‘Is it safe?’ Expediency asks the question, ‘Is it politic?’ Vanity asks the question, ‘Is it popular?’ But conscience asks the question, ‘Is it right?’ And there’re times when you must take a stand that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but you must do it because it is right.”
But the speech is most known for being oddly prophetic, seeming to predict his death just the next day, highlighting the fact that he has accepted his fate.
“Well, I don’t know what will happen now,” King said in his final speech. “We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop. Like anybody I would like to live a long life, longevity has its place but I’m not concerned about that now … And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land.”
He ended the speech with: “I’m happy tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. My eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”