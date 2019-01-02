8 powerful speeches from Martin Luther King Jr. that aren’t ‘I Have a Dream’

Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, but he gave numerous other powerful speeches.

Throughout his fight for equality, King delivered a number of speeches that drew large audiences but got lost in the shadow of “I Have a Dream.” As a master orator, the reverend was able to inspire an entire nation, so many of his speeches are worth a revisit.

In honor of Martin Luther King Day on January 17, here are some of King’s inspirational words that you may have missed in history class.