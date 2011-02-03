Move Over, Barbara Bush – This Is How You Support Same-Sex Marriage

Barbara Bush made headlines this week when she announced her support for same-sex marriage. A kid named Zach Wahls also spoke out on the issue — and he’s fast becoming an Internet sensation.



Wahls was raised by two mothers and explains how his family isn’t so different from anyone else’s.

“I scored in the 99th percentile of the ACT. I’m actually an Eagle Scout. I own and operate my own small business. If I was your son Mr. Chairman, I believe I’d make you very proud.”

Here’s the speech that’s making him famous (via Reddit):



