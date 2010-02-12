Without The Protection Of The Euro, Bearish Speculators Turn Their Focus To The UK

Now that Greece is on the brink of some sort of bailout, and the Euro zone countries have set a precedent for its members, speculative eyes may turn towards the shores of Great Britain.



The United Kingdom lacks the European backstop of Greece, Spain, or Portugal, but certainly has the debt appetite to make markets wary of their ability to pay out.

Early signs of this turn in the UK’s debt position have been pointed out by FT Alphaville, which suggests that the rise in gilt yields, or UK government debt yields, may be a sign that speculators are jumping onto Britain now.

This could turn into a difficult situation for Britain, which has barely escaped recession and is potentially still in need of further quantitative easing.

