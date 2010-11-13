A Quick Reminder Of Why Commodity Prices Could Collapse In An Instant

Photo: BTIG

Gold is getting whacked hard today, and in fact all the commodities are getting bludgeoned.Fears of a China slowdown probably have something to do with it.



But what makes commodities particularly vulnerable right now is that net speculative long positions are near all-time highs right now across the board.

That trade is very crowded, and thus revere-prone.

In a recent note, Mike O’Rourke of BTIG laid out the numbers across key commodities.

Corn Wheat Sugar Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil Gold Silver Copper Crude Oil S&P Futures

