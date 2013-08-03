Check Out This Crazy, Beautiful Australian Redesign Of Twitter

Fred NerbyFred Nerby’s Twitter redesign.
Twitter is a fantastic medium for sharing information very quickly but it has one obvious, major drawback: It’s primarily a text-based vehicle, into which images and video have been jammed as a post-launch thought.
That contradicts the way people use the web these days.
Most people look at the web, they don’t read the web, per se.
Australian designer Fred Nerby has given the Twitter issue some serious thought. He created this epic, beautiful and slightly overwhelming speculative redesign of Twitter.
We love it.
Here we go! Nerby says he wanted to create 'a 'Rabbit Hole effect,' where we stumble upon information that leads us further and deeper in to a visual experience triggered by our excitement to explore and gain more knowledge of the topic of interest.'
Twitter's search leaves a lot to be desired. This is how Nerby envisions a Twitter search for Rihanna beginning ...
Twitter is full of images -- headshots and background images, plus pictures that users are tweeting all the time ...
But the Twitter platform is focused on the text of tweets, and thus makes very little use of imagery. Nerby has moved the dial in the opposite direction ...
Nerby prioritizes the imagery over the text, and that makes it easier to arrange and read conversations between other users.
This is a photo album being created from live tweets (from a fictional Rihanna concert). 'I made an early decision to never steer away from the visual experience of live tweets and it became the glue that held everything together,' Nerby says.
Once gathered, they can be tweeted out like this. Nerby admits this is a desktop-only vision. 'This concept was never meant for mobile. 'If you're after that type of engagement (as in raw content on a wall) then there are applications for phones and tablets that does exactly that, and they do it really well and it's perfect and also key for streaming content fast!'
For a more in-depth look at Nerby's vision -- he's also proposing a brand new system of tabs for various content categories -- watch this short video.
(video provider='vimeo' id='71187136' size='xlarge' align='center')
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.