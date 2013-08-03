Check Out This Crazy, Beautiful Australian Redesign Of Twitter

Twitter is a fantastic medium for sharing information very quickly but it has one obvious, major drawback: It’s primarily a text-based vehicle, into which images and video have been jammed as a post-launch thought.

That contradicts the way people use the web these days.

Most people look at the web, they don’t read the web, per se.

Australian designer Fred Nerby has given the Twitter issue some serious thought. He created this epic, beautiful and slightly overwhelming speculative redesign of Twitter.

We love it.

