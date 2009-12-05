Fears Mount Over Japan's $100 Billion Treasury Sell Off

Japan denies it, but rumours persist that the country may dump Treasuries. Bloomberg continues to fan the flames.



Bloomberg: Speculation that the Japanese government plans to sell $100 billion of U.S. Treasury debt to pay for domestic spending may impede the Obama administration’s borrowing plans.

Japan has been this year’s biggest buyer of Treasuries, which means it has done more to help finance the widening U.S. budget deficit than any other country. Its holdings have risen by $125.5 billion, according to data compiled by the Treasury.

