Spectrum users across the Eastern US experienced TV service outages on Tuesday

Tyler Sonnemaker
Screenshot/DownDetectorSpectrum users reported issues Tuesday evening.
  • Spectrum customers across some parts of the US experienced TV service outages Tuesday night, the company confirmed.
  • Customers throughout the East Coast as well as in Los Angeles reported on social media that they were having issues, according to Down Detector.
  • The outages appeared to begin shortly before 9 p.m. ET.

  • A spokesperson from Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, told Business Insider that a “network hardware issue” affected “multiple channels for our TV customers in several markets,” but that things were resolved around midnight.

