Spectrum users across the Eastern US experienced TV service outages on Tuesday

- Spectrum customers across some parts of the US experienced TV service outages Tuesday night, the company confirmed.
- Customers throughout the East Coast as well as in Los Angeles reported on social media that they were having issues, according to Down Detector.
- The outages appeared to begin shortly before 9 p.m. ET.
A spokesperson from Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, told Business Insider that a “network hardware issue” affected “multiple channels for our TV customers in several markets,” but that things were resolved around midnight.
