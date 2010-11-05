Philadelphians Get Permission To Tear The Spectrum Apart

Photo: AP

Demolition of the Spectrum in Philadelphia will commence on November 8, but fans are being offered one last chance to visit the old home of the Flyers and 76ers. Not only that, but they’ll have the chance to take a piece of it home with them. On Saturday, November 6, the Spectrum will open its doors to fans for “If You Can Carry It, You Can Keep It,” an event that will allow fans to take folding chairs, used televisions, office furniture, couches, computer equipment, and other collectible items from the arena.



Admission is $25, but you can only keep what you can carry out in one trip.

Sounds like a pretty good deal, but if you’d rather spend $800 or more on chairs from the old Yankee Stadium, go right ahead.

