'Spectre' has the second best opening of all time for a Bond movie

The 24th James Bond movie, “Spectre,” didn’t hit the astounding opening day number that its predecessor “Skyfall” did in 2012, but it still had an impressive opening weekend.

With an estimated $US73 million, “Spectre” now has the second best opening of all time for a Bond movie. “Skyfall” still tops them all with an opening weekend of $US88.3 million.

Though some in the industry thought “Spectre” could have an $US80 million opening, as it got the widest release of any Bond film ever with 3,972 theatres, the film still has one of the biggest opening weekend figures to date this year.

One reason why “Spectre” didn’t get to that $US80 million figure is because of its competition.

“The Peanuts Movie” had a better-than-expected opening weekend with an estimated $US45 million, as Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the gang in their first feature-length film certainly had the attention of their core family audience (we will certainly see more “Peanuts” movies).

There were also numerous award-season hopefuls hitting the theatres this weekend, too. “Brooklyn,” “Spotlight,” and “Trumbo” all had strong first-weekend earnings with “Spotlight” having the best with an estimated $US300,000-plus in five theatres ($US60,000 per-screen).

The ensemble drama that looks at Boston Globe investigative writers who expose the Catholic Church child molestation scandal stars Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, and John Slattery.

