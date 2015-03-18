Here's the first poster for the next James Bond movie

The next James Bond film, “Spectre,” is in theatres November 6.

In February, the first image of Daniel Craig in the film was released on the official James Bond 007 site. Tuesday, the site revealed the first teaser poster for the film featuring Craig.

Two versions of the poster in different sizes were put out in both colour and black and white. Craig’s icy blue eyes are striking on the latter.

