What the 'Spectre' credits would have been like with a Radiohead song that was never used

Jason Guerrasio
Thom yorke radiohead spotifyMark Metcalfe/Getty ImagesThom Yorke of Radiohead.

Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke gave his Twitter followers a nice present when, on Christmas Day, he tweeted a song that he says was originally going to be in the opening for the latest James Bond movie, “Spectre.”

 

 

The film went with Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” instead, but thanks to the internet we can now see how the Radiohead song would play in the opening credits.

It fits surprisingly well. In fact, we kind of like this one more.

