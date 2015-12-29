What the 'Spectre' credits would have been like with a Radiohead song that was never used

Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke gave his Twitter followers a nice present when, on Christmas Day, he tweeted a song that he says was originally going to be in the opening for the latest James Bond movie, “Spectre.”

Last year we were asked to write a tune for Bond movie Spectre. Yes we were ………..

— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) December 25, 2015

… It didn’t work out … but became something of our own which we love very much ….

— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) December 25, 2015

.. As the year closes we thought you might like to hear it. Merry Christmas. May the force be with you … https://t.co/BXN8MQKJyQ

— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) December 25, 2015

The film went with Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” instead, but thanks to the internet we can now see how the Radiohead song would play in the opening credits.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It fits surprisingly well. In fact, we kind of like this one more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.