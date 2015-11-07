How they shot the epic opening scene in the new Bond movie 'Spectre'

The opening scene of “Spectre,” the latest James Bond film, centres on a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) parade shot on location in Mexico City.

The details behind it make it even more impressive. The shoot, which took six months to plan, used 1,500 extras. Crowd scenes today are usually done with CGI, using only a handful of actors.

Each extra got a specially designed costume. It took just 75 minutes to do all their makeup. That’s 20 skeleton faces a minute.

“I wanted the audience to be dropped right into the middle of a very, very specific, very heady rich environment.” director Sam Mendes said.

“Spectre” was shot in locations all over the world. It will be out in theatres November 6.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller.

