The first photo of Daniel Craig in the new James Bond movie

We finally have our first look at Daniel Craig in the next James Bond movie, “Spectre.”

The photo, released on the official James Bond 007 site, shows Bond in the Austrian mountains in what associate producer Gregg Wilson describes as “one of the major action sequences of the movie.”

007.com released the image along with the first behind-the-scenes footage of the film which you can watch below.

“Spectre” is in theatres November 6, 2015.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.