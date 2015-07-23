Meet the 4 new Bond women who will star in this fall's 'Spectre'

MGM/Sony Pictures/EON Naomie Harris first appeared in 2012’s ‘Skyfall.’

The first full trailer for the next James Bond movie, “Spectre,” was released early Wednesday.

While we got our first good look at Christoph Waltz’s mysterious villain, we also got a better look at the four Bond women who will be featured in the 24th instalment of the film this fall.

The new film will have Bond end up in Rome where he’ll infiltrate a meeting only to discover a mysterious evil organisation named Spectre.

It looks like 007 will have to use all the women at his disposal to get to the heart of the group at the film’s center.

