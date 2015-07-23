Meet the 4 new Bond women who will star in this fall's 'Spectre'

MGM/Sony Pictures/EONNaomie Harris first appeared in 2012’s ‘Skyfall.’
The first full trailer for the next James Bond movie, “Spectre,” was released early Wednesday.
While we got our first good look at Christoph Waltz’s mysterious villain, we also got a better look at the four Bond women who will be featured in the 24th instalment of the film this fall.
The new film will have Bond end up in Rome where he’ll infiltrate a meeting only to discover a mysterious evil organisation named Spectre.
It looks like 007 will have to use all the women at his disposal to get to the heart of the group at the film’s center.
Naomie Harris will return as Moneypenny to aid Bond in his quest to track down this mysterious Spectre organisation.
Monica Bellucci will play Lucia Sciarra, described as a 'forbidden' widow of 'an infamous' criminal.
Léa Seydoux will join the cast as Madeleine Swann, a daughter of Bond's nemesis Mr. White. She will be a key to help Bond learn more about Spectre.
The only role we don't know much about is Mexican actress Stephanie Sigman, but we're sure she'll also get tangled up with Bond.
Here are the Bond women together with 007 himself, Daniel Craig, back in December 2014 at the film announcement for 'Spectre.' Christoph Waltz, who will play the new villain, can also be seen.
