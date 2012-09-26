These Gadget Ads Show A Total Misunderstanding Of Venn Diagrams

Gadget case-maker Speck Products has a series of ads out that will annoy anyone who understands Venn diagrams.



Many of the diagrams are impossible, such as the following, tweeted out by Brendan Berg:

Photo: twitter.com

This ad suggests that there is an overlap between (1) people who check the slot for quarters, (2) peoiple who don’t check the slot for quarters, and (3) people who did until they touched slot gum.

It is impossible to have an overlap between people who do and people who don’t. These are mutually exclusive groups.

Here’s another from blog 40 going on 28:

Photo: 40goingon28.blogspot.com

And another from YMFY:

Photo: twitter.com

Other ads show diagrams that are confusing, even if technically possible, like the one we saw on an NYC subway that suggested there was a group of New Yorkers who (1) did not bike and (2) did not ride the subway but (3) owned bikes that were transported on the subway.

Speck has responded to complaints over Twitter by saying “We’re just trying to have a little fun ;)“

Which is fine, but the maths geeks still aren’t happy. Also these ads have nothing to do with the product they’re supposed to sell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.