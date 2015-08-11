I stumbled on these revolutionary marshmallows that solve the biggest problem with S'mores

S’mores are a summer staple. And they are the perfect way to cap off a great evening of grilling out on the patio.

On top of that, Monday, August 10, is National S’mores Day, so we can all use a little marshamallow hack in our lives.

The recipe is simple, but the execution is difficult. Two graham crackers, delicately placed over precisely melted chocolate, set ablaze by a perfectly cooked and positioned mallow.

It’s a lot harder to pull off than it looks.

And then. I found it.

I stumbled on them at Target. We were getting S'more stuff, and saw these stowed away back in the store. Business Insider / Matt Johnston They're called Jet-Puffed S'moreMallows, made by Kraft. And they will transform your summer. Business Insider / Matt Johnston To the naked eye, placed next to the other delicious s'more fixin 's, these marshmallows might not look all that revolutionary. But they are. Business Insider / Matt Johnston When you remove a marshmallow from the bag, it looks very different. Business Insider / Matt Johnston Kraft has shaped these marshmallows in a flat rectangle. Why? Because the biggest problem when you're assembling S'mores is that the marshmallow busts out every which way when you put the graham cracker on top. It's an explosion that can't be stopped. Until now. Business Insider / Matt Johnston The idea here is that the marshmallow mimics the shape of the square Hershey bar and square cracker. While also not carrying all its marshmallow goodness directly in the center. Hence, your chances of explosion are far lower. Business Insider / Matt Johnston They heat up just as easily as normal marshmallows (it was raining, we had to use the stove, no big deal. But we don't necessarily recommend it). Business Insider / Matt Johnston You can already see as you start to place it on the chocolate, game's are being changed. Business Insider / Matt Johnston I like 'em burnt. Business Insider / Matt Johnston And boom. Look at that pure deliciousness. Business Insider / Matt Johnston No explosions, no side leakage, just pure and wonderful s'mores. They way they were meant to be eaten. Everyone I was with went absolutely nuts for these innovative pieces of deliciousness. Business Insider / Matt Johnston The rest, as they say, is history. Business Insider / Matt Johnston

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.