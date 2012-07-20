SPECIAL REPORT: The State Of Mobile Advertising Q2 2012

Mahi de Silva of Opera

Photo: Opera

Advertisers are predicted to spend as much as $1.7 billion on mobile advertising this year, according to Mahi de Silva, Opera Software‘s evp/consumer mobile.To get a handle on this massive, and massively growing, ad space, de Silva gave Business Insider an advance look at Opera’s Q2 2012 “State of Mobile Advertising” report.



Opera’s network covers 9,000 global customers, with more than 35 billion ad impressions per month. It drove more than $250 million in revenue to mobile publishers in 2011 and is on course drive more than $400 million in 2012.

Among the key takeaways:

One company drives 61% per cent of revenue. Guess which it is.

The iPad is only at the beginning of its rise—its slice of the mobile ad business is much smaller than you think.

Standard ad banners are already dying. Most ads served are now in rich media, where users don’t have to leave the app or click through into another browser in order to interact with the ad.

Mobile ad dollars are mostly driven by just four types of clients.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.