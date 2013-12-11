Special K Made A Fake Clothing Store To Confront Women Over How Much They Talk About Being Fat

According to one study, 93 per cent of young women engage in “fat talk,” in which they talk about how disgusting their bodies are.

Kellogg’s is promoting its low fat Special K cereal by telling women they need to stop.

They set up a pop-up shop called “Shhhh” that sold clothes with tags inscribed with some classic complaints like “I look fat in this,” “I have a muffin top,” and “Cellulite is in my DNA.” Women’s grossed out reactions to the tags made them self-conscious of their own fat talk habits:

The agency Leo Burnett created the campaign, which also features former Victoria’s Secret model Tyra Banks as a spokesperson.

The ad is reminiscent of Dove’s wildly popular “Real Beauty Sketches,” in which women came to realise that they looked better than they thought after seeing illustrations of how negatively they described themselves. But rather than telling women to accept, the Special K promotion is meant to keep women dieting but cut the negativity out of their chatter.

Model Tyra Banks is the celebrity endorser: “I was at the height of my success when I was at my biggest,” Banks told Us Weekly earlier this year. She also admitted to not believing in diets.

Banks is promoting the campaign on her social media pages. Here she is posing like the women in the ad:

You can let the Fight Fat Talk site search your Facebook friends and Twitter followers for complaints about weight, and then share the promotion with them.

The site also tallies the number of tweets using the trending topic #FightFatTalk.

