How special effects made you believe that Matt Damon was actually stranded on Mars in 'The Martian'

Last year’s smash hit “The Martian” went through a lot to convince viewers that Matt Damon was actually stranded on Mars. While inspired by the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, where some of it was filmed, the movie was mostly shot on a sound stage in Hungary.
Watch the full visual effects breakdown here
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin
Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.