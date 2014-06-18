Incredible Before And After Images Of Special Effects In Movies

We’ve shown a lot of before and after photos of visual effects in movies.

Reddit user SourceCode12 compiled a group of shots showing how scenes from some of the biggest films of the past year were captured. (A lot of green screens.)

While it may not be a surprise to see Hugh Jackman’s hand without a Wolverine claw coming out of it, it’s great to see scenes with actors in motion capture body suits and facing a giant green screen when you believe there’s actual danger.

From “Godzilla” to “Elysium,” check out the photos below.

