Ford Is Making An Even Cooler Version Of Its Already Insane Raptor Pickup

The 2012 F-150 SVT Raptor.

The Ford Raptor is quite possibly the most awesomely insane production vehicle to come out of an American carmaker, even counting Ford’s own 2013 Shelby GT500, the Dodge Viper, and the previous-generation Corvette ZR1.



Soon, it will get a Special Edition.

Arriving April 9 at the Motor Press Guild luncheon at Ford’s Design centre Showroom in Irvine, CA, the 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Special Edition will add unknown qualities to the Baja-capable (at least in FR Raptor XT trim) supertruck.

The Raptor is currently soldwith a 6.2-literV-8 engine rated at 411 horsepower and 434 pound-feet of torque, and despite its massive off-road prowess, is also capable of towing up to 11,300 pounds.

Oh, and it looks like it’s pretty fun to drive around the Nordschleife, too.

How will Ford make the Raptor even more special? We don’t know, but we’re eager to find out.

Stay tuned for more.

