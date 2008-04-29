"Special Delivery": Big Hit On MySpace; Bomb On YouTube

Here’s a tale of two sites, or perhaps a case study in the promotional power of MySpace. “Special Delivery,” MySpace’s hidden camera Web video series, is a hit on MySpace TV, where it gets front-page promotion. On YouTube? Not so much, even though the show has a dedicated channel.



Take a look at last week’s stats, courtesy of TubeMogul, for the show’s latest episode, added to both sites five days ago

“Special Delivery: Proposal Gone Wrong“

MySpace: 256,778 views

YouTube: 458 views

Of the 12 episodes of “Special Delivery” added within the last month on YouTube, only one has more than 1,000 views. Meanwhile, episodes of “Special Delivery” found 254,778 viewers on last week and 155,011 the week before. That’s on par with “Quarterlife”‘s performance on MySpace, and bodes well for MySpace’s next original series, “I Love Chieftown,” — as long as the financial model doesn’t assume big audiences elsewhere.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.