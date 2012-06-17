Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Sen. John Ensign (R-NV)

Nevada Senator John Ensign (R-NV), who had an affair with the wife of one of his key staffers, got some bad news today. The Senate Ethics Committee announced that it has appointed a special counsel to conduct a “preliminary inquiry” into whether Sen. Ensign broke US Senate rules during the course of the affair and its aftermath.

Senator Ensign is up for re-election in 2012. Nevada Republicans have been hoping he would step aside. So far, for them, no such luck.

Details from Politico are here.

