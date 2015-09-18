A master coffee taster will be whipping up 60 pounds of a special coffee blend just for Pope Francis' visit to the US

Wikimedia Commons/presidencia.gov.ar. Pope Francis will soon be sipping on his own special coffee blend.

Having a vast knowledge in coffee can pay off.

Tracy Allen, owner of coffee consulting company Brewed Behaviour in Kansas City, Missouri, will be prepping 60 pounds of a special coffee profile in time for Pope Francis’ arrival in the US Tuesday.

Recently referred to as a “master coffee taster” by Fox 4, Allen and his company have worked for eight years to help implement better-tasting coffee blends with roasters and producers.

His company has another office in Italy, and they happened to be sharing the building with workers who make Nespresso machines.

When Nespresso machines were being installed in the Vatican, word got out about Allen’s company, and he was later contacted by a client connected to one of the pope’s handlers.

Now Allen will be creating a signature mix just for Pope Francis, though he couldn’t reveal what kind of beans it would include.

While Allen said won’t be meeting the pope in person, he mentioned that he is thrilled about the opportunity.

The Pope must really love coffee. According to Eater, his favourite food and drinks include ice cream, dulce de leche cake, risotto, and of course, wine.

