Homely sturgeon garner quite the following in Wisconsin, where fishermen battle extreme elements to spear the species of fish on frozen lakes. It is one of the few places in the country that allows sturgeon spearing.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

