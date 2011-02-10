SpeakerText Gets Investment Round From Mitch Kapor, Others

SpeakerText, a start-up which provides automated video transcriptions via crowdsourcing through Amazon’s Mechanical Turk, has raised an angel round from tech veteran Mitch Kapor and others, the company announced today.



In September, we spoke with CEO Matt Mireles. We have republished the interview today.

Here are reports on the investment by Ryan Lawler at NewTeeVee and Erick Schonefeld at TechCrunch.



You can also find this post at Beet.TV.

