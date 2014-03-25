HOME PRICES RISE

The January S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index is out.

The 20-city index advanced 0.85% in January following a 0.74% rise in December — above the 0.6% gain expected by market economists.

Year over year, however, prices were up only 13.24%, down from 13.38% in December. Economists expected the year-over-year change to clock in at 13.34%.

