Here come Case-Shiller home prices ...

The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for June will be released at 9 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the 20-city index, which tracks price changes in large metros, fell by 0.10% month-on-month, and increased 5.12% year-on-year, according to Bloomberg.

Home prices fell for a second straight month in July. The Pacific Northwest again saw strong growth, while prices rose a bit in San Diego, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

But like other housing data, the numbers are volatile from month to month.

