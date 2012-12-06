Abandoned Dogs Are Learning To Drive So People Adopt Them

In a campaign to promote the adoption of abused and abandoned dogs, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Auckland, New Zealand is teaching three dogs to drive.



According to Stuff.co.nz, trainers have spent months working with Porter, Ginny, and Monty to get them ready for a trip behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper. The idea is that dogs smart enough to drive deserve to be adopted, and to get a slew of publicity for the SPCA in the process.

Watch the undeniably cute video:



