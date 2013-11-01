Russian Soccer Fans Throw Seats At Police, Wave A Nazi Flag During Riots At Cup Match

Russian soccer as been marred by another ugly incident after

Spartak Moscow fans riotedduring this week’s Russian Cup match against Shinnik Yaroslavl.

The game was halted for 20 minutes and 78 fans were detained after throwing seats, flares, and smoke bombs at police.

Water cannons were used to quell the crowd, and a Nazi flagged was even spotted in the stands:

Yaroslavl police chief Nikolai Trifonov told R-Sport, “We’ll get to the bottom of the appearance of Nazi symbolism. We have the photographs.”

Here’s video from the Guardian:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The riot came a week after Manchester City’s Yaya Toure was subjected to racist monkey chants while playing a Champions League match away at CSKA Moscow.

The 2018 World Cup will be held in Russia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.