Starz just posted the teaser trailer for the final season of “Spartacus: War of the Damned.”



The nearly minute-and-a-half trailer premiered at Comic Con showing Spartacus doing what he does best, slaying Romans.

Spartacus’ final season airs January 2013.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

