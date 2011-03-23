Time To Ditch Apple's Mail App: Sparrow Now Supports Yahoo, Hotmail, And More

Photo: tinyfishy via Flickr

Sparrow, the beautiful Mac App that syncs with Gmail, got a major update today integrating Gmail’s Priority Inbox and IMAP support for other services like Yahoo, Hotmail , and AOL.Most major free email services support IMAP, so you should be able to access them through Sparrow.



Since its release a few months ago, Sparrow quickly became one of the most popular and best-reviewed Mac apps for its intuitive design and compatibility with Gmail.

Now that you can use Sparrow with multiple email addresses and services, there’s no reason to stick with Apple’s Mail app or Outlook.

The full version is $9.99 in the Mac App Store, but you can try the Lite version for free. Like all Mac apps, you’ll need OS X 10.6 or above to use it.

If you are running OS X 10.5, you can download Sparrow from their website.

