Sparrow, The Best Email App For Mac, Is On Sale For 50% Off

Photo: Screenshot
Sparrow, our favourite email app for Mac, is on sale for the next three days for $4.99. It’s regularly $9.99.Sparrow also got a nice update this week, adding graphics support for the high resolution Retina display on the new MacBook Pro.
You can get Sparrow in the Mac App store.
