Sparrow, The Best Email App For Mac, Is On Sale For 50% Off

Steve Kovach
sparrow

Photo: Screenshot

Sparrow, our favourite email app for Mac, is on sale for the next three days for $4.99. It’s regularly $9.99.Sparrow also got a nice update this week, adding graphics support for the high resolution Retina display on the new MacBook Pro.

You can get Sparrow in the Mac App store.

Don’t Miss: Everything we love and hate about Apple’s new MacBook Pro

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apps email mac tools-us