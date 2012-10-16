SPARQ Soapstone Whiskey Ice Cubes

These stone icecubes are SPARQ USA’s Soapstones.



Why We Love Them: Soapstone’s stone beverage cubes are superior to ice cubes because they can keep your liquor cool without watering it down. Whether your drink of choice is whiskey, wine, or plain old ice water, after four hours in the freezer the stone cubes can keep your beverage ice-cold for over 30 minutes.

The stones have no sharp edges and at .875”, they are too big to swallow. These ice-imitators are non-porous, odorless, tasteless, and made at an eco-friendly factory in Colorado.

And after you’re done with your drink, simply rinse the stones off with water and let dry. It’s that easy.

Photo: SPARQ USA

Photo: SPARQ USA

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: Currently $10.74 for a set of nine.

