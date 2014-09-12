A Legendary NYC Steakhouse Is Suing Yelp For The Identity Of An Internet Troll Who Smeared The Restaurant

This is when anonymity on the internet is truly out of hand.

Legendary Midtown steakhouse Sparks is suing Yelp to compel the online reviewer to reveal the identity of one its users, The Smoking Gun reports.

The user, going by the name of Besfort S, claimed to be a waiter at Sparks. He wrote that the restaurant paid off health inspectors and that employees regularly spit in customer’s food.

“I had personally spit my own saliva into dishes,” the Yelper wrote.

The review has since been removed from Yelp’s website, but here’s a screen grab of the review from Sparks’ complaint, filed in the New York State Supreme Court.

Now, the thing is that Besfort S (the S is for Shala) does exist in real life but while he did interview at Sparks he did not get the job.

However Shala insists that he didn’t write the review. He even filed a police report saying that there was an imposter on the loose.

Sparks is known for expensive, delicious steak, some truly epic private birthday parties, and for being the sight of the murder of Gambino mobster Paul Castellano. He was shot down there in 1985.

Sparks claims that the Yelper’s comments were “malicious and defamatory.”

To say the least.

