Startup Sparkbuy Helps You Find The Perfect Laptop

A forthcoming Web site called Sparkbuy aims to make it easier to buy a laptop.



Even if you’re an educated user, slight differences in model numbers make comparison shopping harder than it should be, and reading tiny labels to figure out specs can cause eyestrain.

Sparkbuy lets you prioritise up to 20 qualities that you’re interested in, including price, speed, brand, battery life, screen size, the ability to run certain software (like Photoshop), and Amazon user ratings, then suggests your perfect purchase.

CEO Dan Shapiro likens it to a Kayak for laptop purchases, and said that the company will earn money purely from guiding users to e-commerce sites–no advertising will be accepted, as that might tempt the company to compromise its results.

Sparkbuy has offered 100 invitations to SAI readers: just use the code BIZ-VIP when you sign up. If you’re not in the market for a laptop, take heed: the company plans to add TVs soon.

Shapiro is former founder of photo-sharing site Ontela (which later merged with Photobucket). Earlier this month, Sparkbuy raised $1 million from Benaroya Capital and other Seattle investors.

