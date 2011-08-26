Spark The Rise: Anna Hazare Leads The Change In India

Late last year, a little known man from Sidi Bouzid in Tunisia set himself on fire in protest of the mistreatment he suffered from municipal government officials. The death of 26 year-old Mohamed Bouazizi sparked off a huge public outcry and violence in Tunisia, and several other Arab countries, including a similarly successful mass revolution in Egypt where then-President Hosni Mubarak was removed from office after 29 years in power.



Evidently, the medium is the message. The act of self-immolation by Bouazizi was the catalyst that brought about what is today known and referred to as the “Arab Spring”. Despots and autocratic rulers who had held on to power for decades were unceremoniously ousted after unprecedented and unforeseen mass demonstrations and protests against years of suppression, poverty and inequality. Many Arab commentators have called on Bouazizi as a heroic martyr of a new Middle Eastern revolution.

Over in South Asia, a vaguely similar story unfolds, albeit without the horrific violence witnessed as the world stood by the Arab nations as they struggled for emancipation.

In India, a relatively little known man Kisan Baburao Hazare, from a small village Hingangaon near the city of Bhingar, is the face behind a widespread populist movement across India. Better known as Anna Haraze, the 74 year-old man is a former soldier and grassroots leader turned social activist.

Anna Hazare has been making headlines in India and in international news for his fight against corruption. Effectively the front man for the latest anti-corruption campaign in India, Hazare gained fame for his method of protest: Hunger striking.

On the 5th of April this year, Haraze embarked on a hunger strike to exert pressure on the Indian government to enact a strict anti-corruption law as envisaged in the Jan Lokpal Bill, or anti-corruption bill. Ideally, an independent ombudsman would be created and vested with the power to deal with corruption in public offices.

What started off as a personal conviction quickly snowballed to become a highly politicized event in India. Hazare’s fast has led to nationwide protests, in strong support of Hazare.

However, Hazare is not without detractors. Many have accused his methods as being unconstitutional and interfering with the lawmaking process in India, with his allies (dubbed Team Anna) effectively holding a democratically elected government hostage in a bid to influence their agenda on the Jan Lokpal bill.

The case of Anna Hazare is a minuscule illustration of the overwhelming desire that Indians have for change. For a man of simple origins, Anna Hazare has become the public face for what many see as a modern day struggle between the average Indian and the ruling elite class. Hazare, or the idea of what he stands for, has managed to galvanize a large and unexpected middle class that is largely alienated from politics.

But they are not satisfied with the status quo.

