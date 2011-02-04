Spark Capital Wants YOU To Find The Next Twitter

Spark Capital, the ambitious young VC firm in Boston, is hiring not one but two new people. Jobs in venture capital are hot commodities so we thought we’d let you know.



They’re hiring an Analyst (0-1 years’ experience) and an Associate (2-4 years’ experience).

Spark is famous for: having invested in Twitter and other hot companies like Tumblr and OMGPOP; investing so often in New York and with Union Square Ventures that they’re nicknamed “Union Square North”; and having perhaps the coolest VC site out there.

If you’re looking for a start in the VC industry in Boston and New York, we have a hard time thinking of a better place. Here’s the post detailing the offer.

