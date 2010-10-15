Spark Capital Raises New $360 Million Fund

Boston-based VC firm Spark Capital has raised a new $360 million fund, The New York Times’ Clair Cain Miller reports.



Spark is best known for being one of Twitter‘s main investors; Spark partner Bijan Sabet joined Twitter’s board after investing in the company’s series B in 2008.

Spark already does a lot of early stage funding, an attractive quality at a time when lots of bigger VCs are trying to get into the seed market.

The firm made early investments in companies like Boxee, Tumblr, and 5Min Media, which just sold to AOL for between $50 and $65 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.