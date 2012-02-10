Spark Capital Brings On Former Zynga Executive As A Venture Partner

Spark Capital, a Boston-based venture capital firm with investments like Twitter, Tumblr and Admeld, has made a new hire.



Former Zynga executive Nabeel Hyatt will join as the firm’s first venture partner. He will help lead Spark’s investments in consumer Web, social and mobile startups.

Hyatt cofounded Conduit Labs, which was acquired by the gaming company. He helped open Zynga Boston where he was a general manager and worked on Adventure World.

