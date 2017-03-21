A Marine reveals how to earn respect fast

“Spark: How to Lead Yourself and Others to Greater Success” author and Marine veteran Angie Morgan shares great advice for establishing credibility fast when you are new or young. Following is a transcript of the video.

If you’re seeking to establish yourself as a credible leader, and maybe you’re new to an organisation, or perhaps you’re younger than everyone there, I would say this is the perfect opportunity to stop and observe what successful people in the organisation are doing, and try and seek to understand those behaviours, and reflect upon yourself and say, “How am I, or how am I not, demonstrating those behaviours?”



You can observe, “Wow this organisation really values people who take initiative.” And just ask yourself, “How can I get on that path so I can be influential in this environment.” And through that process you can start to understand how you can develop your credibility. And those are behaviours you too can develop. So it’s really important to isolate out the behaviour, though, because we can develop those behaviours.

