A New Startup Figured Out How To Keep Remote Workers From Going Borderline Crazy

Working from home or remotely can be lonely.

Some people lose all boundaries when they work from home, and are unable to separate work from play. Having some other professional there with you can help force you out of bed, and keep you on point.

As a remote worker herself, Sharona Coutts found herself wearing stained shirts, becoming anti-social, and going a bit “borderline crazy,” she tells Business Insider. That’s why she founded SpareChair.

With SpareChair, you can list space in your home office, studio, or other workplace starting at $US5 a day. It’s a way to have your office “everywhere, and nowhere,” Coutts says.

When you sign up for SpareChair, you specify exactly what it is that you’re looking for. For example, you could say, “I am a creative and I need some company,” or “I am an entrepreneur and I need a change of scenery.”

SpareChair also incorporates social elements so that you can co-work with people who share similar interests. And who knows, maybe you’ll end up making a friend or even a lover.

SpareChair is currently invite-only in New York City. Check it out below.

