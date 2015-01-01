Here's The Surprising Story Behind Spanx CEO Sara Blakely's "Aha Moment"

While researching her book, The Rise: Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery,” author Sarah Lewis discovered the fascinating family story behind the wildly popular, body-shaping undergarments, Spanx.

The company’s founder, Sara Blakely, was floundering for years before she started her company. Here, we learn the important lesson her father ingrained in her from a young age about how to process and learn from mistakes.

Blakely is now ranked as one of the youngest, self-made billionaires.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis.

