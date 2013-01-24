Spanish Youth Unemployment Is On The Verge Of Breaking 60%

Joe Weisenthal
Spain protests strikes

Photo: Twitter / @acampadabcn_int

Here’s a stat that’s getting a lot of attention today.According to a new report from Spain’s Institution Of National Statistics, youth unemployment is about to break 60%.

Specifically, youth unemployment is at 59.8%, according to the report.

It was merely at 50% early last year.

It’s a totally cliched thought at this point, but turning around the actual Eurozone economies is a huge and urgent challenge, which if not addressed will destroy the legitimacy of all these governments.

