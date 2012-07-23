YIKES: Spanish Yields Are Surging To Record Highs

Markets are getting slammed, and the Spanish stock market is leading the way lower. Spain’s IBEX index is down 2.7%.



Over the weekend, reports surfaced that certain Spanish regions would be requesting bailout funds from the government. This has reminded everyone that Spain continues to be in deep debt trouble.

This has also sent Spanish borrowing costs to euro-era highs. Here’s an intraday look at the Spanish 10-year bond, which is trading above a staggering 7.5%.

Photo: Bloomberg

