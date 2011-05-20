Don't Look Now, But Spanish Yields Are Back On The March

Photo: AP

Everyone’s talking about Greece, but as we’ve been saying, you need to be paying attention to Spain.The new Tahrir Square is in Madrid, as thousands of young people have camped out in protest.



Now Spanish yields are on the march.

Both the short and long end have been moving noticeably higher lately, and that’s the case today as well.

The two-year is now yielding just under 3.6%, which would be its highs for the year.

