Chaotic 11 seconds of basketball ends in fantastic game-winner to send Spain to the women's semifinals

The Spanish women’s basketball team advanced to the Olympic semifinals in a wild 64-62 win over Turkey.

With 12 seconds to go and a two-point lead, Spain nearly blew the whole thing, turning the ball over.

Turkey’s Birsel Vardali raced up the court with the clock ticking down and found LaToya Sanders cutting to the basket, uncontested.

Sanders laid it in to tie the game at 62-62 with 4.3 seconds to go.

That’s when Spain’s Anna Cruz got the ball, raced up the court, and let go of a running jumper from just inside the three-point arc.

Got it.

It was a painful moment for Turkey.

But a glorious moment for Spain.

