Spanish Unemployment Comes In Worse Than Expected

The number of unemployed workers in Spain rose by 79,200 in October, according to figures released by the Spanish government on Tuesday. The number is worse than the expected increase of 73,000.

This brings the total number of registered unemployed to roughly 4.53 million, a decrease of 284,579 in the same month last year.

Unemployment among those less than 25 years of age fell by 6.9% compared to a year ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.